A simple solution for
cold emails.
Generate leads, build relationships, and promote content.
All you need is a Google account.
Our Mailshake brings all the leads to the yard.

Diony McPherson

"Mailshake is freaking awesome. At Paperform, celebrating users as individuals is core to our brand, and Mailshake empowered us to continue to engage personally despite rapid growth. Highly recommend."

Paperform
Jason Quey

"Mailshake helps keep me organized. In one campaign, I had a 61.4% response rate reaching out to journalists from WSJ, Forbes, Inc, AskMen, and GQ."

CofoundersWithClass.com
Zach Obront

"Mailshake brings a hacker's mindset to relationship marketing. It's a key tool for our business."

Book in a Box
Nat Eliason

"I got to beta test it and it's the best tool I've found for promo outreach. I was using Outreach.io before, or hacking together email scripts with Zapier, and this just makes it so much faster and easier."

Corey Eulas

"Dead simple email outreach tool for teams of all skill levels. Turnkey solution with proven templates included."

Growth and Innovation Group
Proven

sales outreach
templates.

Whatever you're working on, we've got you covered. Select from our collection of pre-written messages (or save your own). We'll ask you a few simple questions and generate a personalized email for your campaign.

Emails
Sent

Easy to use, easy to manage.

Automatic follow-ups

Schedule follow-ups and emails triggered by link clicks. Mailshake stops the sequence when a reply is detected, handles unsubscribe requests, and ignores auto-responders.

Built for teams

Belong to as many teams as you like, and invite others to collaborate on your campaigns. Send from any Google account (or any of your configured aliases in Gmail).

Sending controls

The calendar optimizes how your emails are sent. Block out weekends, set hours of the day, and set spacing rules.

Personalization

Use merge fields to quickly customize your messages. Preview every single email and make edits efficiently.

Monitor
clicks,
replies, and more.

View charts and stats on how your messages are doing. Scroll through recent activity or view any recipient to get a complete history including sent emails and replies you've received.

Lead Catcher

Respond to leads right inside Mailshake. Configure what counts as a lead (a reply, two opens, etc.) and handle them in a single queue.

Powerful integrations.

Through the power of Zapier, you can hook up just about anything to Mailshake. Create a Google Form that sends Mailshake campaigns, send Mailshake leads into Salesforce, and much more.

Plans & Pricing

Standard

$ 19
per month
per user
or $199 yearly
(Save 13% - $29!)
With each user you can
connect an additional Google account.

Enterprise

API
